NCIS season 19 episode 19 photo: Is Torres doing better?

Tomorrow night on CBS, NCIS season 19 episode 19 is going to be here after a pretty long wait. Are you ready for “The Brat Pack”?

Over the past few days, we’ve heavily discussed the show through the lens of Sean Murray’s real-life daughter Cay Ryan appearing as a guest star. For the sake of this piece, though, we want to get more into things from a Torres point of view. If you recall, at the end of “Last Dance” he was trying to work on his recovery and understanding better what he needs in order to be a better agent and overall person. He was confronting his demons in a way that he hasn’t in a while.

So is Nick on the upswing? Based solely on the image above, there is a reason to at least thing that he is doing better. He and Parker are working together to interrogate one of the suspects for a series of break-ins at a Marine base. This person looks like a teenager, and could be one of many (including Cay Ryan’s character Teagan) at the center of a mystery. What is going on here?

If we had to guess, someone is using these teenagers as cover to achieve their own goals. It’s just far too easy at the moment to sit here and believe that this mystery will be all that straightforward. So few things are in the NCIS world when it comes to the cases.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 19?

