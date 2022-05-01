The Blacklist season 9 episode 19 photo: Is Weecha alive?

This weekend NBC revealed the first photos for The Blacklist season 9 episode 19 and with that, we’ve got clarity on Weecha.

Is the character still alive after that crazy cliffhanger at the end of episode 18? We understand if there are serious questions, given that there was the explosion in the building. Yet, this is the sort of show that fakes you out time and time again. Remember, Liz faked her own death at one point! Kaplan survived getting shot by Reddington before later jumping off the bridge.

The photo above confirms that Weecha is at least alive, and there is reason to think that she will be okay. We’ve already heard that “The Bear Mask” is going to bring Mierce back to the show as well, and it’s a little bit easier now to figure out why she’s coming back to the series. She’s going to want to check up on her! Mierce was well-aware of the danger that Reddington and Weecha were continuing to pursue, and she never set out to stop them per se. Instead, the only thing that she indicated was that she was not going to be able to follow them on this road if they continued with it. This episode could give us a better since of where she stands now.

Given that this episode is titled “The Bear Mask,” just know it’s going to get weird — Samar is also turning up at some point! That’s something we’ve been waiting to see pretty much forever.

