This Is Us season 6 spoilers: When are we getting to Rebecca’s deathbed?

We may not like thinking about the far future timeline on This Is Us season 6, but we know that it’s coming and coming soon. At some point in the reasonably-near future, we will be seeing Rebecca Pearson on her death bed.

At this point, it’s mostly a question of when they will get there, and what the writers will choose to show after the fact…

Based on what we know already, Tuesday night’s new episode “Miguel” is going to focus largely on Jon Huertas’ character. Through that story, we may learn a couple of things about his character, and also why he may not bed there in the future. (There’s at least a chance that he’s dead before then.) Meanwhile, episode 16, titled “Family Meeting,” could be about the Big Three working to plan out more of their own future with Mandy Moore’s character. That idea in itself suggests that Miguel may not still be around.

So is there a chance that season 6 episode 17, a.k.a. the penultimate episode of the series, focuses a lot on that timeline? We would not be shocked, just like we wouldn’t be shocked if it takes up a big part of the series finale, as well. We’re not sure how much of the Pearsons we will se beyond that, even though we have seen an older version of Jack Damon and Hailey.

We’ve always felt like for the most part, This Is Us has been the story of Rebecca through the years and the different stages of her life — we think that’s going to be honored at the end of this series. We’ll get to see that her legacy lives on, but that so much of it is tied back to her.

When do you think This Is Us season 6 will take us deep into the future?

