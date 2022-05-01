Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 5 spoilers: An election + revolution!

Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 5 is set to air on BBC One come a week from Sunday, and it’s going to be thrilling in so many ways! We’ve already got some evidence of that courtesy of the network, which is promising politics, intrigue, and of course some relationship drama thrown in here as well.

For a few more details about what you can expect to see, just go ahead and take a look at the Gentleman Jack season 2 episode 5 synopsis:

It’s the election of January 1835, and revolution is in the air in Halifax. Returned to Shibden Hall and determined to move on from Mariana Lawton, Anne Lister throws herself into furthering the Tory cause.

With rumblings of discontent from Radicals looking to dismantle the traditional seats of power, it’s clear this won’t be an easy win for Anne’s party, but the violence and lawlessness of how the election unfolds horrifies everyone.

Meanwhile, after a wall of silence from her sister, Ann Walker is stunned to learn that, at such a volatile time, the Sutherlands have ordered evictions on their shared property. With this, and Anne Lister’s refusal to keep a low profile, the couple are drawing dangerous attention to themselves, and their relationship.

Be the end of this episode, we have a pretty good feeling that things are going to get even crazier. Just think in terms of what Anne Lister is up to here! There is a lot of danger within her relationship, and as courageous as she may be, there can also be consequences.

This episode is precisely what we do want from a story right in the middle of the season. You’ve got plenty of action and drama in here but above all else, evidence aplenty that we’re going to be seeing a pretty action-packed end of the season. This show is only going to be on the upswing from here on out!

