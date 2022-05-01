Outlander season 6 finale: Talking that epic Jamie, Claire cliffhanger!

We knew entering the Outlander season 6 finale that there was almost sure to be some enormous events, and they did not disappoint!

If we were to categorize this episode in one way, it would be as an event. There was so much action, adventure, and romance thrown into these closing minutes! This felt like the sort of episode that encapsulates perfectly what this show is, and also how big of an injustice it is when some people diminish it down to love scenes or its more physical attributes.

We’ll admit that a few minutes before the end, things were not looking so great: Claire was imprisoned, and it seemed as though she was not going to be able to evade her charges following the death of Malva Christie. She’s being followed with some of the same awful labels attached to her that we saw during the early seasons! She also had no guarantee that Jamie was alive, other than Tom Christie’s assurances. What a layered character Tom is, no? He may not be anyone’s favorable, but the writing has done him a great service paying off the time he spent with Jamie so many years ago.

Meanwhile, it looked as though Jamie was going to be shipped off back to Scotland, only until Young Ian managed to bring together a rescue plan of his own! This paid off not only Ian’s relationship with the Native Americans, but also Jamie’s, which was developed a great deal through season 6. It paid off with him being able to take off with them at the very end to find Claire.

This isn’t a cliffhanger where we’re left worried that one of them will die; there’s no way Outlander is writing off Sam Heughan or Caitriona Balfe. Instead, it is a simple, fantastic reminder that the adventure continues. This is a perfect tease for what season 7 will bring, and it feels like we’re going to pick up immediately where this episode left off.

