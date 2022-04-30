The Flash season 8 episode 15 spoilers: ‘Into the Still Force’

There is not necessarily a great deal known about The Flash season 8 episode 15 at the moment. Yet, we think that the May 18 installment could kickstart a new era for the show.

Tuesday’s installment “Death Falls” could be much of the culmination of the Deathstorm arc, and it may also mark the farewell for an important character. There’s a lot of buzz, after all, that a major character could die — they may not be gone forever, though, given that this universe does love its resurrections. The May 11 episode will deal a lot with the aftermath of all of this.

This brings us back to May 18’s installment “Into the Still Force.” That name in itself suggests something a little bit different. That’s before getting the full The Flash season 8 episode 15 synopsis below:

EP ERIC WALLACE DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy). Meanwhile, CCPD enlists Chester (Brandon McKnight) for help when a mysterious device is found at a crime scene. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Kayla Compton. Executive Producer and Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Christina M. Walker (#815). Original airdate 5/18/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If there is one thing we really do like about the end of this season, it’s how mysterious most of everyone is being about it. The writers and cast have kept finer details about villains under wraps, but it feels like this season is continuing Wallace’s trend of doing separate arcs a.k.a. Graphic Novels as opposed to a huge one that encompasses a lot of the season.

