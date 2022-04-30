White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2022: Start time, Trevor Noah, more

After years of not being in the headlines during the previous administration, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is back. We’ve seen in the past this be a star-studded event, one that featured a very-odd combination of big-name celebrities, political figures, and also TV journalists. It’s been coined “Nerd Prom” for a reason!

Well, tonight you will see some of the festivities in a larger way, with President Biden slated to make an appearance. Not only that, but there is also a top-level comedian expected to be present in Trevor Noah. In the past we’ve seen performers like Conan O’Brien, Cecily Strong, and Seth Meyers handle the festivities. This can be a very difficult room to work, since you’re dealing with people with a wide array of political views who are not often used to laughing on-camera.

We can’t guarantee that all of the jokes will land, but we can tell you that Biden’s speech is slated to start at around 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we expect that we will hear from Noah not too long after that. (It’s been a busy past several weeks for The Daily Show host, who also took on the Grammys this year.)

We expect a good many cable-news networks will broadcast the dinner, though we do tend to tie it most to C-SPAN; hence, our decision to feature them in the image above. They tend to be the butt of a lot of jokes, but often take them on the chin. Biden should prepare himself, as well, to be a target of a lot of jokes, though we’re not sure that anyone will get it quite as much as when George W. Bush was President and Stephen Colbert was brought on to do the entertainment — by and large in his Colbert Report character. That went about as well as you’d expect.

