As we prepare for 9-1-1 season 5 episode 16 on Fox this Monday, we might as well get our worst fear out there. Is it possible that the series is going to kill off Bobby Nash?

Based on the promo below, a fire at the Call Center is going to leave much of the steam scrambling; then, at the conclusion of it we hear that Captain Nash is down. We recognize fully that this is no guarantee of anything, but this certainly does not make us any less worried.

The truth is, we’ve been worried about Peter Krause’s future on the show for a while, and that’s not due to anything he’s said, rumors, or the like. This is just a guy who has been working on TV for a really long time in between Six Feet Under, Parenthood, and now this. We wonder if at some point, he’s just going to want a break! We just hope he makes it through since he’s so valuable to both Athena and everyone at the 118. He’s one of the biggest influences on a number of the other firefighters, even if he’s got his fair share of past mistakes.

In general, we have one reaction to the fire at the Call Center itself: Is nowhere safe on this show? It always seems like no matter what, someone you love is going to be in danger. The producers love to have some of your favorites in jeopardy, and it does not seem as though that is going to slow down at any point in the future.

For now, remember this: There are only three more episodes in the season. Odds are, Bobby’s not the only character you’ll be worried about by the end.

What do you think could be happening to Bobby on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 16?

