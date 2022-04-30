New Amsterdam season 4 episode 18 photo: What’s next for Helen?

Tuesday night will bring New Amsterdam season 4 episode 18 to NBC, and it shouldn’t be much of a surprise it’s going to be huge for Dr. Sharpe. How can it not be, given the way the most recent episode concluded?

For those of you who need a refresher, here’s what we can tell you: Helen has lost her voice. She suffered a stroke as a result of her blood clots and now, she is in a position where she has to re-learn how to use her voice. This is a difficult process she will have to endure, but we know that Max is going to be there to help every step of the way. They are engaged, and it’s a shame that they are not able to celebrate tat in the way that they most-likely wanted. Yet, they love each other and we’re sure tat they are going to work through this to the best of their ability.

The photo above from this upcoming episode does reaffirm further the commitment they have to one another, and also Sharpe’s determination to figure this out. She’s not going to stop working to get her voice back, even if there are a number of bumps in the road along the way. There’s no clear indication as to how long this process will be, but she has people to learn on no matter what.

We said back on Tuesday that we didn’t know why Helen has to continue to have so many hurdles thrown at her. can’t she just be happy? It’d be nice for her and Max to get to that point, but we submit that New Amsterdam is a drama. We know that the writers are going to find no shortage of difficult situations to throw at these two characters and on some level, we have to prepare for that and then some.

