This Is Us season 6 episode 15 theory: Will Miguel die?

As we prepare for This Is Us season 6 episode 15 on NBC this Tuesday, we should go ahead and ask the hard question. Will Miguel die? Should we go ahead and prepare for the worst possible thing here?

We don’t think we have to say it, but we’re certainly worried about something like this happening. It’s hard not to be, and there’s a lot of evidence to get into.

First things first, there’s the oh-so-simple fact that we haven’t seen Jon Huertas’ character at the Pearson compound in the future; the furthest we’ve seen him in the time is Kate and Phillip’s wedding and even there, it’s clear that he’s struggling. The medication itself is not a concern, but there is the reality he’s facing now that he is getting older and he’s clearly living a stressful, difficult life. His wife does not always remember him, and she seems to think at times that Kevin is Jack.

This Is Us is an optimistic show, but it does try to be realistic here and there. It makes sense that someone would die before Rebecca is on her presumed deathbed, and we can easily understand why it would be Miguel. He’s older than many of the other characters and there is some foreshadowing there. Rebecca laid out a plan to have Kate be her power of attorney just in case something happened, and we think that was written in so we’d eventually see it.

Do we want to see Miguel die? Absolutely not. There’s a sad irony to the fact that this character never seemed to get his proper due and potentially, he won’t get to be a part of the endgame, either.

