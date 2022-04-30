NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama returns to his roots for That 90’s Show

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has found yet another way to ensure he is busy — he’s signed up for Netflix’s That 90’s Show!

For those who have not heard already, the streaming service is reviving the universe of the legendary comedy for a new series, one where Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will be back full-time as Red and Kitty Foreman. The new series picks up fifteen years after the original show, where in 1995 Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia visits her grandparents in Point Place for the summer. Where things go from here is probably very-much in line with what you remember from the first show — think all sorts of crazy antics.

According to a new report from TVLine, Wilmer has agreed to reprise his role as Fez during the series, and he’s not alone. A number of other original 70’s Show stars including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will also be back as their old characters. Even though Grace and Kutcher each left the original show before the end, we always assumed that they would come back to their roots at some point in the revival. We just weren’t sure that so many people would come on board almost right away.

In addition to playing Torres on NCIS and now returning as Fez, Valderrama is also developing a Zorro project with Disney. He’s going to be extremely busy the next several months, and it’s this schedule that of course makes us wonder if he’ll back for season 20 on the long-running crime procedural. We would hope he’d come back, but we’ve learned over the years that this show does love its sudden departures. We can’t take anyone for granted.

