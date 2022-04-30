Legends of Tomorrow cancellation: Caity Lotz reacts, shares gratitude

Cancellations are always terrible, but there’s no denying the Legends of Tomorrow one hurts. This is a show we loved for so many years and now, we have to get used to the idea of not having it around.

As upset as we are at The CW for making this decision, it’s easy to also be grateful. Seven seasons is an incredible run, especially for a superhero show that for huge chunks of its run, did not have many big-name heroes in its cast. It was never the most-promoted show despite it being, by and large, critically acclaimed. It was funny and weird and hopeful and wonderful; it never took itself too seriously, and that is a value other shows in this genre need to look at.

While the series went through so many ups and downs over the years, Caity Lotz was really the anchor as Sara Lance. She is the only series regular to be there from start to finish, and before that, she was also a part of Arrow. She’s the longest-tenured actor across the entire Arrowverse, though Grant Gustin will be able to break that title next season on The Flash after appearing during the second season of the Stephen Amell drama.

So how did Lotz react to the cancellation? With nothing other than gratitude. In a series of posts on here Instagram Stories, here is just some of what she had to say:

“I am bummed! I am sad, I’m going to miss it so much … I’m go to miss our amazing cast and crew. But at the same time I recognize how lucky have been to play Sara Lance for this long.

“Working on [this show] has been amazing. It’s been such a journey and I am so endlessly grateful for it, and for you guys … So thank you. To all the Legends of Tomorrow fans out there we love you guys so much. And it has been a blast.”

