NCIS: Hawaii season 1 finale to be two-part event

Just in case you needed more evidence that the NCIS: Hawaii season 1 finale is going to be an all-out event, we’ve got it for you today!

CBS has confirmed now that the end of the Vanessa Lachey drama (at least for the spring) is going to come in the form of a two-part event. The first half of this is titled “Switchback,” and it is coming on CBS on Monday, May 16. Want to get a little more about it now? Then all you gotta do is check out the synopsis below:

“Switchback” – Captain Milius (Enver Gjokaj) returns to Hawai’i for a secret prisoner exchange operation, and brings in Jane to be his personal security escort in the Philippines, where the exchange will take place, on part one of the two-part season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What this episode looks to be doing is allowing us to see a mission with international stakes at the center of it, and we tend to think that this is something this show can really focus on — especially considering Hawaii’s prominent placement in the Pacific. They can also work to build up a lot of the stories that they’ve established all season, whether it be Captain Milius coming back or everything that has been building between Lucy and Whistler. Some of this stuff could play out in the finale, but we’re sure the producers were aware long in advance that they’d probably get a season 2 renewal here. This is why we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if there is some sort of huge cliffhanger at the very end of everything.

