The Blacklist season 9 episode 19: Is there more to Mr. Kaplan’s sister?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 19 next week, is Mr. Kaplan’s sister Maureen Rowan carrying with her a secret? There’s perhaps more evidence of this than ever now…

At the end of last night’s episode, we ended up seeing Reddington chase down a lead from Clara Moore (with an assist from Brimley) that led to a building. Seemingly, Mr. Kaplan was in said building! Weecha ran in and, shortly after that, the building blew up. Is she dead, and what about the “Mr. Kaplan” who was within?

At the moment, we should start here by noting that we don’t think that Weecha is dead. The same goes for whoever was in that building … if anyone really was. We’re not 100% sure that the person in that window was real. After all, couldn’t they have been a projection? The fact that they were in a well-lit, clearly-visible building by a window suggests that they wanted to be seen. It’s not like this “Mr. Kaplan” was hiding in the least.

Here is another theory: That someone hired Maureen to impersonate her sister in that moment, and offered her assurances that she’d be (hopefully) safe in the process. Why would she do this? Maybe she was clued in as to how her sister really died and she wanted vengeance — revenge is a powerful thing, even if the two characters weren’t necessarily all that close every step of the way. It’s at least an explanation as to what we saw that doesn’t include Mr. Kaplan being alive, which still does not feel likely.

