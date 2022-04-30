When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 9 video: Elizabeth’s birthday

Tomorrow night on When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 9, a momentous occasion is going to be upon us! It is Elizabeth’s birthday and with that in mind, there is a cause for great celebration. We know that Lucas is going to try and make it special, even if he is dealing with some other things at the same time.

With all of this in mind, we direct you to the sneak peek below for this weekend’s new episode. There are a few clear takeaways from this, starting with the oh-so-simple fact that Lucas was able to find her roses. He’s also listening to her request to not plan some huge celebration (or so it seems); instead, the idea is to do something small, quiet, and peaceful with her and little Jack. We know that she’s told him the value of little things over big gestures in the past, and it does seem as though he is listening to that.

Now, let’s get more into the next order of business here, and that is him trying to uncover the whereabouts of Henry. He asks her for Abigail’s number, and we know that he’s dealing with a good bit of stress over the course of this episode. After all, there’s the return of Walden to Hope Valley and with that comes a lot of pressure! Several of the town’s residents may do what they can in order to devise a plot to thwart some of his efforts, but of course there is no guarantee that it works. This could be a fun story to watch unfold, mostly because there is a good bit of mystery to it from start to finish.

In the end, let’s just wait and see how everything unfolds here, shall we? We have a feeling that we’re going to get that perfect combination of action, drama, and romance.

