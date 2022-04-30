Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won final four Veto?

Who won the final four Veto in the Big Brother Canada 10 house? We now have a clear answer to that! Beyond just this, we’re also well aware of how it shapes the endgame.

Let’s just say that the past couple of days have been very good to Josh: He won the power and thanks to that, he dictates what is going to happen over the next two days. While nothing is solidified right now, we think he’s going to use it on Betty, who is currently on the block alongside Kevin. She will come off, and we feel like she will happy take advantage of the chance to send Kevin out the door. It’s the right move at this point, and it’s honestly one that Kevin did to himself.

For the bulk of this season, we’d argue that Kevin played one of the best games we’ve ever seen on this show; but, he’s also a great example of how one mistake can be the thing that undoes everything. He is someone who made a critical error in opting to keep Josh over Jacey-Lynne. He was snowed over by his history working with Josh and some of Josh’s promises, and he also did not calculate how much the waffling over the vote last time was going to hurt him. He also assumed that Jacey-Lynne wasn’t being 100% honest with her own pledges when she was. She even said she would’ve taken Kevin to the final two in our exit press!

Kevin and Haleena both also downplayed Josh as a competition threat, largely because he’s thrown a number of them this season. He got these two right where he wanted them and now, he’s got a path towards the endgame and it’s gotta be a thrill for him. If he wins the final HoH, he wins the game. It’s as simple as that in our mind since he’ll have too good of a case.

