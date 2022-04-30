Magnum PI season 4 episode 20 (finale) promo: Will Higgins confess?

Next week on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 4 episode 20. This is the big finale, and we’re sure some major events are coming.

In particular, there is one event we know is right around the corner for sure: Higgins telling Magnum how she really feels. In the promo below, you can get a small taste of it, and there’s a reason for a lot of optimism that she will say what is actually on her mind! At some point, the feelings have to get out in the open. It does not necessarily mean that the two get together, but they have to acknowledge where one another is at.

If there is one fear we have at the moment, it’s the oh-so-simple fact that something may interrupt her confession. It’s possible that something has a thing or two to do with a case. It’s possible that Higgins isn’t able to get out what she wants in this moment and rather, the truth comes out a little bit later on. We do have a tendency to be patient with such things, but we want something to happen in this episode. A show like this is best when it grows, and having a confession is the best way to get that.

Meanwhile, the rest of the episode could revolve a little bit around a dangerous situation involving Detective Katsumoto’s ex-wife. If there is one thing that could seemingly interrupt a romantic confession, it is a case involving one of their own. This is the sort of situation where no time can be wasted at all, and we imagine more people beyond just Magnum and Higgins will be rushing in order to help her.

There is no season 5 renewal for Magnum PI just yet, but let’s hope we get that sooner rather than later!

