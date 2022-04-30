Magnum PI season 4 episode 19: Will Higgins tell Magnum how she feels?

Tonight, Magnum PI season 4 episode 19 closed with a moment that made us that much more excited for Magnum and Higgins’ future. How could it not?

Ultimately, we don’t have that moment yet where the two are running into each other’s arms — we’re not quite there, even if it’d be fun if we were. However, we are gearing up for a possible confession of feelings. Juliet made it clear tonight to her therapist that she can’t stop thinking about Magnum, and she’s regretful that she didn’t jump on him asking her to spend time together. What if he never asks again? It’s a legitimate fear that she has now.

There are some other fears that could come into the picture here, and these weren’t even all explicitly said by Higgins in the episode. It’s worth remembering here that the characters work together, and they wouldn’t want anything interfering with their jobs, or with their friendship. Yet, there’s also so much trust between the two of them now that we feel pretty hopeful that this is not going to happen.

We think personally he’s got those feelings back, but whether or not he acts on them remains to be seen. There’s only so much time left this season! We don’t know if there’s going to be a season 5 yet! Still, tonight’s episode could pave the way for something so much more. This moment does at least set the stage for her confessing something, which she seems to be doing in the promo for what’s coming up next. We hope that nothing gets in the way here, but you never know.

Kudos to the writers for taking their time at least setting all this up — we at least know now that there are feelings on both sides. That allows us to entertain the possibility like never before.

What did you think about the events of Magnum PI season 4 episode 19?

