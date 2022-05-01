Outlander season 7 premiere date hopes over at Starz

Following the big finale this weekend on Starz, do you want to get the Outlander season 7 premiere date? When could the show make its grand return?

We don’t think this is going to be a surprise to anyone out there who is reading this article, but you are going to be waiting a while to see the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series back on the air. Filming for the 16-episode season only recently began and odds are, it’s going to continue for much of the year. This is a show that takes a long time to film every episode, and this is the most that they’ve done ever since the start of the show. (For those who don’t know, the seventh season is longer to basically make up for season 6 being only eight episodes.)

Is there still a pathway to the first half of the season coming early next year? We at least tend to think so. In releasing the season in halves, that will allow the network the ability to get some episodes out to viewers a little bit sooner and with that, eliminating the massive Droughtlander that we had between seasons 5 and 6.

As for whether or not season 7 is the final one, that’s unfortunately something we don’t have a clear answer to at this point. We know that the series is widely successful all over the globe, but shows tend to get more expensive as time goes on — and this was not a relatively cheap show in the first place in between its large cast and myriad of locations. There are more Diana Gabaldon books to be adapted, but there’s not a guarantee that the show will get there. For now, we’re just looking at this with gratitude that we’ve gotten as many seasons as we have so far. There are a ton of cable series that don’t get anywhere close to a season 7!

