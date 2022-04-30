Legends of Tomorrow canceled at The CW; season 8 not happening

A mere matter of hours after Batwoman was canceled at The CW, the bad news has been handed down to Legends of Tomorrow.

In a post on Twitter, executive producer Keto Shimizu confirmed the news with the following message:

Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of [Legends of Tomorrow]. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you’ll always have a place on the Waverider.

Are we sad that it is ending? In a word, yes — another word? Devastating. This was one of our favorite shows for so many years. It was smart, funny, and imaginative. It also ended on a huge cliffhanger. We thought the promise of Booster Gold would be enough to save it, but that is sadly not the case.

