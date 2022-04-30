This Is Us season 6: Jon Huertas on ‘bittersweet’ end of filming

From here on out, there’s one thing you can expect from This Is Us season 6 — emotional moments at just about every turn. How would the show wrap things up any other way now? There are still so many questions that need answers and beyond just that, we need closure.

In particular, we want to see most of these characters either happy or at peace — not everyone will probably make it to the very end, and we’re already worried that some characters will die at some point in the timeline. Take, for example, Jon Huertas as Miguel. There’s a chance that Tuesday’s episode (fittingly titled “Miguel”) could show us exactly what happens to him.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Huertas made it clear that he’s already had his final day on set, and it’s a hard thing for him to still process:

“I did have my final day on set and, yeah, it was bittersweet … Part of me was really happy that we were able to end the story the way that we wanted to, and part of me is very sad that I’m not gonna be working with these actors on a daily basis and this crew. I’m gonna miss that, so that’s the sad part.”

A lot of actors are in the process of wrapping up the show after so many years and ultimately, that is a difficult thing to accept. It’s possible no one will have a hit quite like this again, but isn’t life meant to be a grand adventure?

If Miguel does die on Tuesday’s episode, the main thing we hope is just that some other characters recognize before he go just how important he was to not just Rebecca, but all of the Pearsons. After all, he’s long been overlooked!

