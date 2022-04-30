The Blacklist season 9: Who is Clara Moore? Mr. Kaplan connection

Who is Clara Moore? Tonight’s The Blacklist season 9 episode introduced the character, and that comes with plenty of questions.

The most important thing we learned about Clara in the episode tonight is that she absolutely has some big-time ties to Mr. Kaplan. The two had some sort of relationship prior to the latter’s death! This is important since it’s clearly something that Reddington did not know about, and he is very-much eager for answers.

We of course wondered if Clara is the person who give information to someone about what Mr. Kaplan was plotting prior to her death — after all, her sister Maureen Rowan wasn’t much help. The only thing she was able to offer was Clara’s name.

What do you think about Clara Moore, and about tonight’s The Blacklist season 9 episode?

