Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing the late-night show back from hiatus very soon?

Well, let’s just say that “very soon” is a relative term. We are well-aware that there are some more great episodes coming this season, including the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as host! Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing this episode tonight. SNL remains on hiatus for one more week and then, we can settle more into the home stretch.

More than likely, there are two more episodes following Cumberbatch’s May 6 return, and we imagine that we will get announcements on the hosts for those over the next couple of weeks. We know this show typically likes to have the biggest names possible for the finale, and that could especially be the case if we’re losing a lot of cast members at the end of this season.

As of late, we recognize that SNL has been blessed by a relative lack of turnover. Most of the show’s bigger names like Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong, and Kate McKinnon have all stuck around. We think some of that is due to the show giving them flexibility to work on other projects, which hasn’t always been available in the past. Another part of it may have been their desire to not leave in the middle of the global health crisis and all of the uncertainty there.

We do anticipate there probably being more exits at the end of this season than we’re used to so at this point, we’d say to prepare for anything. We just hope that if there are some exits, we hear about them in advance and there is some proper tributes. Keep an eye for some of that over the course of the next few weeks.

