Halo season 1 episode 7 video: The Kwan Ha spotlight

Next week on Paramount+, Halo season 1 episode 7 is going to be taking a slightly different approach.

Based on what we’re seeing in the promo below, “Inheritance” is going to be more of a deep-dive into the Kwan Ha character. We already know that she is really young and still on a journey to discover herself, and a lot of that could be at the forefront of what you end up seeing here.

If you do love action, we have a feeling that this is going to be one of the stronger episodes that we’ve seen. Kwan is being hunted, and we’re going to see whether or not she is able to get out of this position. Is her rage an asset or a detriment? Maybe we’ll find that out, just as we’ll potentially discover how her story will link with that of Master Chief in the future.

So why is Halo, a show with a reasonably short run, seemingly devoting most of an episode to a character other than John? The best answer we can offer is that they feel comfortable. They know that they’ve got another season and with that, time to develop everything out further. We just hope that the final episodes here go a thousand miles an order and really set the stage for some awesome stuff to come. So far, this show has been incredibly polarizing, with some appreciating the willingness to create a story within this world with other criticizing some of the specific choices or the deviations from the source material. This is not one of those shows, after all, where you are going to know what happens next just because you have played the games.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Halo right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Halo season 1 episode 7 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around here for even more updates that you will not want to miss out on down the road. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







