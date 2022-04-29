Dynasty season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Will Alexis help Fallon?

Next week Dynasty season 5 episode 10 is set to arrive on The CW, and we’re getting a sense already of what lies ahead with that story.

Over the years, we’ve seen Fallon have to take some unconventional approaches to making sure she gets the results that she want. They may not always be ideal, but we think she views it all as a means to an end.

Moving forward, she has a challenge that may push “unconventional approach” to another level. After all, it could involve having to go to both Alexis and Dominique for help — what did she think was going to happen here? It’s going to be a disaster, which is bad for her but almost certainly good for us as a viewer. Don’t you think there’s a lot of good content that is going to come from this?

For a few more details on what’s to come, check out the full NCIS season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

MAKING A DEAL WITH THE DEVIL – As Liam’s (Adam Huber) movie begins filming, things don’t go exactly as planned and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) makes some surprising choices. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) wants to celebrate some good news and Blake (Grant Show) offers to help. Meanwhile, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) turns to Alexis and Dominique (Michael Michele) for business help and of course it doesn’t go smoothly. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) seeks out help from a most unexpected source. The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Heather Tom (#510). Original airdate 5/6/2022.

We know there are a good many episodes to come after this one, and we’re sure that in some of those, you’ll see more interesting character combinations and surprises. Of course, this is where we remind you that if you love Dynasty, you’re going to want to watch it live. It remains very much on the bubble and The CW canceled Batwoman earlier today. You never know what they will do next…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dynasty right now

What do you most want to see on Dynasty season 5 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







