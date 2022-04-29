The Walking Dead, AMC defend Norman Reedus after spin-off controversy

In response to fan backlash over the past couple of days, AMC and The Walking Dead have done something we never expected: Issue a statement addressing online behavior. In particular, we’re talking about the reaction to Melissa McBride departing the upcoming Daryl / Carol spin-off show slated to film later this year.

The controversy began when it was revealed that Melissa’s exit had to do with production relocating to Europe. From there, some fans started to create a narrative that this was Norman Reedus’ decision, or that was made to accommodate where he wanted to be in his personal life.

Earlier this week, Jeffrey Dean Morgan took some fans to task, noting that Reedus did not deserve any negativity and that actors, by and large, don’t have any control over these sort of decisions. Now, this leads to the AMC / The Walking Dead statement below:

We would like to acknowledge the response to this week’s news related to the previously announced Daryl and Carol TWD spinoff. Norman Reedus is being unfairly targeted and attacked in social media for a decision he had no part in. Melissa McBride decided she could not participate in the series because relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for her. It is inappropriate to direct negativity and anger at another cast member for a disappointing outcome he had nothing to do with. Carol is a beloved & vital character and we are working to find a way for fans to again follow her story, as only Melissa could give life to, in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead. The fans have always been the driving force behind #TWDFamily and always will be.

McBride has not directly addressed the situation herself, but it’s more than understandable that she would not be able to uproot her life to live for months in another country. That’s a really difficult thing to do.

As for the flagship The Walking Dead, the final episodes for that (which have already filmed) are set to premiere later this year.

What do you think about AMC and The Walking Dead actually issuing this statement?

