Charmed season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Everyone’s a target

As you prepare for Charmed season 4 episode 8 on The CW this coming Friday, there is danger in almost every direction. The Charmed Ones may have met their match in a pretty darn serious way.

Who should they be worried about now? It’s the unseen, who is out to hurt everyone our leading plays (plus Harry) love. Based on what we know about some of the adversaries in this world already, they will likely stop at nothing to make their plans come to fruition. There’s going to be a lot of chaos here but given where we stand in the season, there’s still so much to come after the fact. This is one of those episodes that is here to remind you that the writers have every intention of making this one of the biggest, boldest seasons yet. Charmed really needs that, given that its fate beyond this season is still unclear. (Batwoman was canceled earlier today, and we imagine that at least one more show will be as well.)

Want to get a few more details now on what the future will hold? Then go ahead and check out the Charmed season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

MOST WANTED – When it becomes apparent that conspiracy group The Unseen has assembled a hit list of anyone who has helped The Charmed Ones…the girls (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Lucy Barrett) and Harry (Rupert Evans) must scramble to warn – and save – their nearest and dearest now that everyone they know is an instant target. Also starring Jordan Donica. Jackeline Tejeda directed the episode written by Bianca Sams (#408). Original airdate 5/6/2022.

There are a number of consecutive episodes coming after this and hopefully, in those the writers will be able to better assess the aftermath of all this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Charmed right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Charmed season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







