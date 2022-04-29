Better Call Saul season 6: Who is after Jimmy, Kim?

As we get ourselves set for Monday’s Better Call Saul season 6 episode, we know big things are coming for Jimmy and Kim. Someone is tailing Rhea Seehorn’s character, and she is going to do her best to figure out not only who it is, but also what in the world it is that they want.

So who is this person? How far are they going to go for answers? That’s something we’re happy to dive into a little bit more, and we certainly have our theories…

Lalo – This is an easy answer. He may not necessarily want to hurt them, but rather work to figure out his next course of action. The longer this story goes, and the more inevitable it becomes that these two are stuck in the middle. What they decide to do could be what sets the stage for everything we see with Jimmy in Breaking Bad. It may also make it all the clearer as to why Kim is not around.

Private investigators working for a prosecutor – We know that people are looking into Jimmy, and if they’re going to keep tabs on him, it only makes sense to do the same thing with Kim. The two work in tandem so much! They better watch out, and hope they realize what is going on before too long.

Howard Hamlin – Another fascinating possibility. He already knows some of what Jimmy has done in terms of antics, so of course, he should keep his eyes peeled for him and Kim! He knows that both of them are against him, even if he may not know everything they are up to.

Who do you think is after Jimmy and Kim on Better Call Saul season 6 moving forward?

