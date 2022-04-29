Ozark season 5: Why isn’t it happening at Netflix?

Following the final episodes arriving today on Netflix, why aren’t we getting an Ozark season 5? Why did the show end where it did?

(For those wondering, there are no spoilers for the final episodes in this article — read with confidence.)

We know that the goal with all of season 4 was to offer closure with a number of plotlines and with that in mind, you’re supposed to come out of today’s launch feeling reasonably satisfied with the story. Whether or not you are, however, is an entirely different story. But why end it here? Why not stretch things out a little bit further?

From a Netflix standpoint, we’re sure that executives talked about the long-term future of the Jason Bateman show very much. Think of it like this — Netflix is in the middle of a really difficult transition at the moment. They don’t have a lot of the licensed properties that they did back before HBO Max or Disney+ existed. With that, they’re far more reliant on a lot of home-grown entertainment. This was one of their biggest shows all over the world. It matters a great deal, especially when you consider the current $15+ a month price tag.

However, some of these demands from Netflix are still not standing in the way of creative. They’re allowing writers and shows to end things on their own terms, and that is what happened here. The goal was to ensure that Ozark did not overstay its welcome and have a run that makes sense. There are dozens of series out there who just sputter out after collecting all of their checks and clearly, nobody involved wanted that to happen here. In the end, that’s worthy of some respect.

