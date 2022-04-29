Magnum PI season 4 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: Who’s been kidnapped?

Next week on Magnum PI season 4 episode 20, we’re going to see one of the bigger stories of the season — after all, it is the epic finale! Things are going to be chaotic from start to finish here, as Katsumoto’s ex-wife is in danger and Magnum may be forced, alongside Higgins, to take on one of the riskiest cases yet. This is an episode with huge personal stakes, and we of course wonder what the aftermath to all of it will be.

To get a few more details on what you can expect, all you gotta do for starters is check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Close to Home” – Magnum and Higgins take on a dangerous mission inside a high-security correctional center when a ruthless criminal abducts Katsumoto’s ex-wife, Beth. Also, T.C. rushes to help Rick when Suzy has unexpected pregnancy complications, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, May 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

By the end of the finale we obviously want to see Beth Katsumoto be okay, but also if we get some more movement on the Magnum/Higgins front. While can’t sit here and guarantee the two are going to be together at the end of the finale, we’d like to see them at least confront their feelings a little bit more. The more the two just sit on some of that and don’t have real conversations with each other, the more likely it is that they’ll never take the leap or screw themselves over in the long run. You don’t want to go through your whole life thinking that some feelings you have are not reciprocated on some level! That’s difficult.

