Outlander season 6 episode 8: Are we set for extended finale?

As you prepare for Outlander season 6 episode 8 to arrive at midnight, why not take a minute to discuss run time? Are we looking at the longest episode of the season, or at least one that runs a little over an hour?

For the time being, here’s what we can tell you: Early listings do have “I Am Not Alone” going a little bit over 60 minutes, though that can be deceptive when you factor in end credits and the like. This episode is currently charting at around 66 minutes, so you can at least be assured that you’re going to get plenty of content thrown in here. This is far from the longest episode of the season, but Starz has always done a great job accommodating the writers and producers to allow them to make this show however long it needs to be. A lot of other networks don’t quite provide this opportunity.

We know that season 6 is the shortest one on record for the series, but we also know that Starz is already looking to compensate for that! Early indications are at the moment that season 7 will run for sixteen episodes, which means they are basically taking the four that would’ve been attached to the end of this season and moving them over to next season. There will be more time to discuss this later, but we also wouldn’t be shocked if this is a split-season where some things are broken up in half. We’ll get the first chunk of stories in one part of the year, and then wait a while to get the next part.

Just prepare to have your tissues on standby when the finale arrives tonight — there is a lot at stake for not just Jamie and Claire, but the future of the Ridge in general. It is best to prepare yourselves accordingly.

