The Blacklist season 9 episode 19: Samar returns in ‘The Bear Mask’

Next week on The Blacklist season 9 episode 19, you could be getting one of the strangest episodes yet in “The Bear Mask.”

What’s going to transpire here? The cool thing about it is that Mozhan Marnò is going to be back for the first time in years as Samar Navabi! She was such an important part of the series for so long, and also one of the great loves of Aram’s life.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below at some of our latest thoughts on the NBC show. Once you check that out, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates on the way, including more reviews, previews, and theories.

Yet, here is the mystery: How is Samar back? We know that the character left for the sake of protecting herself and the rest of the Task Force, but she was also suffering from aphasia. It’s hard to know how that would be impacting her now, or also if she’s even going to return in the present. Based on the Blacklist season 9 episode 19 synopsis below, it’s possible the character returns either in a dream or some other unusual state:

05/06/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Feeling the weight of recent pressures, Aram turns to an unusual outlet for release. TV-14

We’re glad that Aram is going to have at least some sort of spotlight episode like this, and Samar is not the only familiar face coming back. We’ve also heard already that Mierce is returning! Given her own proclivity for “unusual outlets,” this feels like the perfect episode to bring her back. We’re just not sure that she’ll be able to be around Reddington again full-time while he continues to work on his mission. That obsession with it is why she left in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist now

What do you think is going to happen on The Blacklist season 9 episode 19 next week?

Are you thrilled to see Samar back in the fold? Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around for some additional updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







