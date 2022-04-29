Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 9 episode 18 arrive in just a matter of hours? Just like you would imagine, there’s a lot to be excited for here.

First things first, let’s go ahead and hand down the great news: The series is back on the air soon! You will get a chance to see “Laszlo Jancowics” at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and there are more episodes slated to air weekly for the rest of the season. The James Spader drama has done a good job airing a lot of new episodes in a row, and really building up momentum as we get closer to the end here.

Now if you do want to get some more news on The Blacklist season 9 episode 18, we suggest you start with the official synopsis:

04/29/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red questions the whereabouts of a former associate. The Task Force hunts down a criminal dealing in illegal psychedelics. TV-14

There are a few different big-time questions to think about entering this episode, but the one we’re starting off with here is quite simple: Is Mr. Kaplan still alive? We don’t think so, but the end of episode 17 raises the question all over again. What she did with Reddington’s safe is directly connected now to the death of Liz Keen. Someone has tried desperately to cover their tracks, and we do tend to think we’re setting the stage for a big reveal at the end of the season. Maybe Marvin Gerard is behind it all; or, maybe Neville Townsend is not actually dead…

