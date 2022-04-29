The Blacklist season 9 episode 18 video: Aram’s difficult decision

Tonight, The Blacklist season 9 episode 18 is going to be coming on NBC, and we know already there are some exciting things to explore. There’s the possibility of Mr. Kaplan being involved in Liz’s death, for example, even if it’s from beyond the grave.

For the sake of this article, what we want to dive into has every bit to do with Aram. Amir Arison’s character has undergone a big change with him being at least the interim Director of the Task Force, and that means taking on responsibilities that he never has before — take, for example, performance reviews.

In the video below via HollywoodLife, you can see Alina Park come to him with a real dilemma: She wants him to leave off any mention of her headaches. She claims that they are getting better, and the last thing that she wants is to be taken off of field work. He knows that she’s a capable agent, and he also probably values the sense of chemistry and unity that is there among the team right now. With that in mind, he may be inclined to listen to her.

However, he also has a moral obligation to do what he considers right — that morality has reared its head a few times already since he took over this spot from Cooper. We know that Aram was not necessarily gung-ho about being Director in the first place, and situations like this are another reminder of how tough Cooper had it. There are benefits that come with being in charge, but also plenty of burdens.

