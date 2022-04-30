Is Len Cariou leaving Blue Bloods, and is something seriously wrong with Henry Reagan? We should note that entering tonight’s new episode, we were concerned.

Why was that? Per the official synopsis for “Tangled Up in Blue,” Frank was figuring out how to deal with a “troubling medical diagnosis” regarding his father. Henry is of course the family patriarch, and the anchor for the entirety of the family. The moment we heard that, of course we were immediately concerned. We’ve assumed that at some point, Frank would have to contemplate more how to care for his father late in life, not that we wanted to get to this point just yet. (Fun fact: In real life, Cariou is only five years older than Tom Selleck.)

While we can’t speak to what the future holds with this story or any other, we can go ahead and note that Len does appear in next week’s finale. No matter what happens tonight, Henry isn’t going anyway in the immediate future. If there is some sort of illness he’s facing, it’s more likely to be something that he contends with for a long period of time. We already know that the series has been renewed by CBS for a season 13!

Hopefully, tonight’s episode will give updates early on as to what’s happening with the character; we’ll have more updates as they come out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

