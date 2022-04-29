Slow Horses season 2: Is it renewed at Apple TV+? Premiere date talk

Following the finale today on Apple TV+, can you expect a Slow Horses season 2 renewal — and if so, when could it return?

First things first, let’s go ahead and get one bit of news out of the way: The spy drama is 100% coming back. The show’s been renewed for another six episodes for a long time now; as a matter of fact, the two seasons were more or less shot back to back. That was an efficient way to film the story at the heart of this show and now, we’ll have to see some of what the future is going to hold here.

So when will season 2 premiere? We still don’t think that Apple is going to be in all that much of a hurry to rush things along here, mostly because they don’t really need to. They can allow this current season to breathe a little bit and work in order to develop more of an audience. The earliest we would foresee it back is either later this year or in early 2023, but they will take their time to figure some of that out. One of the things that they have the luxury of at this point is patience, given that they’ve found success with other shows and are developing a pretty solid library of originals. They’re not in a place anymore where they are relying solely on shows like Ted Lasso or The Morning Show.

Let’s just hope that moving forward, you do continue to see some of the same storytelling we’ve got during season 1, and that Slow Horses continues to keep us guessing. That’s the #1 way to ensure it stays top-of-mind for viewers!

