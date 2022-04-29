Under the Banner of Heaven season 1 episode 3 air date at Hulu

Following the two-episode premiere date today, want to get a better sense of what’s ahead for Under the Banner of Heaven season 1 episode 3? Rest assured, we’ve got a lot to discuss here starting with the air date.

We know that Hulu uses different release schedules for almost every single one of their shows, so that makes things a little bit confusing. Nonetheless, we’re glad to report this: You will see episode 3 air next Thursday and moving forward, the Andrew Garfield series is going to air an installment a week until it wraps up down the road.

If you want some more substantial details about episode 3 itself, note that the title here is “Surrender.” The synopsis below gives you a few more details on what lies ahead:

The ongoing investigation leads Pyre and Taba into the woods where they unearth information that challenges Pyre’s own faith.

In general, Pyre’s Mormon faith is going to be a huge part of the show. This is a case that will test him and force him to raise some big questions about who he is and precisely what he wants out of his future. We understand fully what attracted Garfield to this role — tortured detective has long been a favorite for big-name actors. Heck, HBO basically created a new anthology series all around it. Here, however, you are adding things like religion and local politics into it. Things are going to get messy and complicated, and seeing that happen should be a part of what makes things so interesting.

Expect episode 3 to create all sorts of new layers to the mystery; we don’t think things are going to start to become clearer until at least a few more episodes after the fact.

Related – Get more news related to the show

What do you want to see on Under the Banner of Heaven season 1 episode 3?

Are you enjoying the story so far, and do you like how Hulu is releasing it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







