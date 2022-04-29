Magnum PI season 4 finale spoilers: Who’s coming back?

We know the Magnum PI season 4 finale will be coming onto CBS one week from tomorrow — why not talk a little more about who’s appearing?

Of course, it goes without saying that you will see Magnum, Higgins, Rick, and TC within this episode, and given that it’s the finale we’re anticipating something for Kumu. Detective Katsumoto is at the center of a big story concerning his wife being kidnapped, so we absolutely anticipate a good arc for him as well. This takes care of all of the regulars.

So what about the guest stars? Are there a number of familiar faces who will be turning up? In a word, yes! You’re going to of course see Beth Katsumoto playing a big part in this story, just as you will also be seeing Shammy play some sort of role. Of course, Suzy has a part in the episode, which isn’t a shock given that she and Rick could be becoming parents in the near future.

For everyone out there who likes Lia, we can also tell you that Chantal Thuy will be turning up in the finale, as well! We like that the show has continued to bring her back even after she and Magnum broke up, since that shows there is more to this character beyond just a relationship. Also, it makes perfect sense that she would be a part of the finale given that she works alongside Gordon and would want to do just about everything she could in order to help.

One of the reasons why Magnum PI works so well is the large ensemble, both in terms of the regulars and then the recurring players. It gives the writers a deep bench to work with, and of course it also fleshes out the world.

Remember that there is also a new episode of Magnum PI airing tomorrow night

