Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 20: An SVU crossover!

We don’t think we have to say all that much to get you excited for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 20 on NBC next week. Just consider this: There’s an SVU crossover of sorts! Stabler is going to need Benson’s help, and this will be an opportunity to watch these two teams work together.

Of course, we’re hoping that we get some really good Benson/Stabler content in here, largely because it’s not something that happens all that often. Because each one of these characters have their own squads, they have separate priorities and a lot on their plate. There’s also only 42-43 minutes in a given episode; that doesn’t leave a lot of space open most of the time.

To get a few more details all about what’s coming, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 20 synopsis below:

05/05/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a 9-year-old girl is kidnapped in connection with the Brotherhood, Stabler and the task force must work together with Benson and the SVU to track down the culprits before it’s too late. TV-14

Knowing we’re getting this crossover here at least puts our mind at ease for the remainder of the season. We just wanted to see Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni work together one more time before the season wrapped up and now, we know that this is happening. (There are only two episodes after next week’s, and from there we have to wait and see if a season 3 is coming — it feels likely, but we also don’t want to take anything for granted. NBC has been known to do some crazy things before with cancellations.)

