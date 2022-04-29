Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won final four HoH?

Who won the final four HoH in the Big Brother Canada 10 house? We don’t have to tell you how important this is at the moment!

One of the things we’re well aware of at this point is the jurors in the modern game appreciate competition wins. The three players eligible for HoH in Kevin, Josh, and Haleena need more of these on their resume. While the winner won’t have much say in who goes, they get safety to the final three and show that they can win in clutch situations.

Of the three, we think this is most essential for Kevin — both Betty and Josh are finally on to his game, and he’s a huge threat to win if he makes it to the end of the game. Josh should be worried about being evicted, as well; it’s possible that Haleena could be taken out, but we don’t think she is top priority in the same exact way.

We would have loved to bring you the results of the competition tonight — as a matter of fact, we were planning on it! Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. The show has already announced that we won’t know more until morning, but we’re hoping for something that still gives us a good bit to talk about over the coming days.

In general, though, we do think this season has delivered everything we could have wanted: It’s been competitive for starters, and the cast has been entertaining start to finish.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada 10

Who did you want to see win Head of Household on Big Brother Canada 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do just that, be sure to stay at the site — we will have more throughout the days ahead. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







