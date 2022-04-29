NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 20 spoilers: The 300th episode!

There’s so much to discussion about NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 20 on CBS come Sunday, May 8. So where do we start? It begins with a simple reminder that this is the 300th episode! Through “Work & Family” we will see some of the characters reach some major milestones in their lives — and Callen, that could mean making a bold move when it comes to his relationship with Anna.

From our standpoint, that is something we’ve been waiting to see for a really long time. We just have to wait and see where things unfold here and hopefully, there is going to be a chance to get a few different surprises.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 20 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Work & Family” – NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Sam’s storyline could obviously be something with its fair share of challenges, but we applaud him for wanting to step up and help his father in a time of need. We know that he already has a stressful job, so this is a lot to take in when it comes to his personal life.

Luckily, we also know that there’s a couple of episodes after this to pay all of these stories off, and that’s without getting into whether or not there will be a cliffhanger moving into season 14. We wouldn’t be surprised if there is based on the show’s history!

