Big Brother Canada 10: Was Jacey-Lynne Graham evicted? (Day 62)

Was Jacey-Lynne Graham evicted tonight on Big Brother Canada 10? We will admit that entering the eviction show tonight, this is absolutely what we expected.

We will say that over the past few days, it did not feel like anything was 100% cemented and there was still a lot of doubt as to what could be coming up next. A lot of that is due to the fact that Kevin and Haleena, who were the only two players voting, dealt with a lot of indecision. They wondered if Josh was getting too close again to Betty, or if Jacey-Lynne would be at some point easier to beat. They played out every single scenario.

Yet, in the end the two decided yesterday that they’d send Jacey out … but even that was not necessarily 100% certain. The two have played amazing games, but this amount of waffling hasn’t been good for either of them. We don’t think it makes either person who stays feel altogether good about them.

We will be back with more coverage of the eviction, with the official locked-in results. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the night.

