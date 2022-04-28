James Corden leaving The Late Late Show at some point in 2023

After years of relative stability, there is finally a change in terms of late-night programming on network TV.

According to a new report from Deadline, James Corden has extended his deal at CBS and The Late Late Show until 2023. However, he will be departing at some point next year. By the time he departs, he will have hosted the series for roughly eight and a half years.

In a statement per the aforementioned site, here is some of what Corden had to say:

“It’s been a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year] … I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Meanwhile, CBS President and CEO George Cheeks did his best to try and describe Corden’s impact in a message of his own:

“Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online. From Crosswalk the Musical to the legendary Carpool Karaoke, and every unique comedy segment he introduced, James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format. He has also been the consummate network showman, entertaining audiences from his nightly perch at Television City as well as the Tony and Grammy stage … In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer. We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”

Carpool Karaoke will easily be the most memorable thing about Corden’s time as a host, but he did also work to popularize again having multiple guests on stage at the same time, leading to more organic conversations.

What do you think about James Corden leaving The Late Late Show at some point in 2023?

