Is Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, April 28?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing Law & Order: SVU and also Organized Crime back on hiatus?

We don’t see the point in keeping you wait here, so let’s go ahead and share the good news now: New episodes are coming for all three shows! We’re very much in the hone stretch of the season, and there are going to be some huge things coming now week in and week out.

Since we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here, let’s focus in specifically first on what is coming tonight. There are three different cases, and each one will prove fascinating in its own way. We’ll admit that we are probably the most curious right now in the episode of SVU, and that is tied mostly to the return of Demore Barnes as Garland. We haven’t seen the former series regular in some time!

To better set the stage now for what you’re going to see over the next several hours, we suggest that you check out all of the synopses below…

Law & Order season 21 episode 7, “Legacy” – 04/28/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Bernard and Cosgrove are confronted with a plethora of suspects in the shooting of a headmaster at an elite private school. A teenager’s life hangs in the balance as Price and Maroun debate who’s more culpable – the shooter or the enabler. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 19, “Tangled Strands of Justice” – 04/28/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Garland asks Benson to reopen a missing persons case he worked as a rookie officer. A victim in one of Carisi’s recent cases is arrested. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 19, “Dead Presidents” – 04/28/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When millions are stolen from one of Webb’s employees, he enlists Stabler and Donnelly to retrieve the cash and punish the thief. The task force takes an opportunity to nail down both Webb and the Brotherhood, but run into a dangerous obstacle. Bell must face the toll her job is taking on her marriage. TV-14

What do you want to see from Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Organized Crime tonight on NBC?

