Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Early season 2 expectations

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing new episodes on the show sooner rather than later on the network? There is absolutely a lot of great stuff worth diving into when it comes to the show’s future.

Before we say too much more here, however, we have to fill the role of Bearer of Bad News: There is no new installment of Ghosts tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one for the foreseeable future. Last week’s installment marked the season 1 finale, and now, we are at the beginning of what is poised to be a fairly long hiatus.

It is comforting to know for the past several weeks that as a season 2 coming, mostly because it’s left the door open for a lot of exciting creative possibilities. It’s also very much deserved when you think about both the strong ratings and critical reception for season 1. We’re sure that CBS could have easily ordered more season 1 episodes than they did, but we actually appreciate them showing some restraint. They are not burning out the cast and crew and with that, they are all being allowed the time to conjure up some more great stuff moving forward. We certainly wouldn’t be surprised if we met even more new characters down the road.

There are plans for season 2 to start production this summer, a little earlier than many other fall shows out there. Why is that? Let’s just say it is tied greatly to taking advantage of the warm weather in Montreal, where the show films. The plan is for this batch of episodes to premiere in the fall; more specifics will be announced both next month at upfronts, and then later in the summer once CBS unveils some specific premiere dates.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ghosts

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ghosts season 2?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







