Young Sheldon season 5 episode 21 return date: The last before finale

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Young Sheldon season 5 episode 21 return date? Do you want to take a larger look ahead?

The first thing that we need to do here is chart the course for the reminder of this season: There are only two episodes left! Given where we are right now in the story, that means we’re probably going to see some big, emotional stories play out. One of the biggest ones is Georgie becoming a dad at an extremely young age. Given the news that Emily Osment was just promoted to series regular, it’s clear that Mandy is not going to be going anywhere in the reasonably-near future.

Unfortunately, you’ll be waiting until Thursday, May 12 to see what’s next. This episode will showcase a lot of the Georgie fallout, in particular how it impacts both Missy and Sheldon as a whole. We wouldn’t be surprised if there is a massive ripple effect from all of this that impacts the Cooper family for quite some time moving forward. Despite this being a comedy, we also can’t ignore the fact that there are some dark stories that still need to be told.

Now, let’s go ahead and share the full Young Sheldon season 5 episode 21 synopsis with a few more pieces of information all about what’s next:

“White Trash, Holy Rollers and Punching People” – As the church congregation gossips about Georgie, Missy stands up for her brother, and Sheldon is distracted by the family drama, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 12 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Amidst some of the hard times, we do still hope there are opportunities to laugh. We know that for a lot of people, Young Sheldon and, of course, The Big Bang Theory are a source of great escapism.

