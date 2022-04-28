The Offer season 1 episode 4 air date: The future on Paramount+

After today’s epic three-episode premiere, it only makes sense to learn more about The Offer season 1 episode 4, right?

The first thing we totally should note right now is that Paramount+ is putting everything they can to make this limited series into a hit, and there’s a good chance that it could be. We know how many people are very-much into stories about Old Hollywood, and clearly, that is at the core of everything being offered (put intended) here. That’s before getting into the fact that this is about the making of The Godfather, one of the biggest and most influential movies of all time.

So when are you going to be seeing what’s next? It’s simple: On Thursday, May 5. Paramount+ is using a release schedule for this series that is becoming more and more common — they are giving you the first three episodes at once to keep you hooked and from there, they are switching things up to one episode a week. They want there to be some staying power here, and we’ve long felt that this is one of the biggest issues that Netflix has had with their programming. It’s so easy for a lot of their stuff to be gone in the blink of an eye and you don’t think about it anymore.

Will you learn things about The Godfather through the rest of this series? Possibly, but remember that this is also a dramatic retelling. We’d categorize this show in a similar spot to Winning Time, even if it doesn’t end up being as over-the-top. Still, we do think a show like this can be really useful for people interested in digging more into the lore of what happened with this movie so many years ago.

