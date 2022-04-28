Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4 photo: Kim’s meeting

For everyone out there looking to see what’s next for Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, we have a good sense of it.

If you look above, you can see one of the latest images from this episode titled “Hit and Run.” It makes some sense for Rhea Seehorn’s character to be on edge at all times at this point, given that she’s being followed and there’s also all the trouble with the cartel. She hasn’t exactly persuaded Jimmy to not be a part of that world, and we tend to think that this is going to cause a myriad of problems of its own.

We know that in general, one of the goals for Kim in this episode is to create another stunt around Cliff Main, seen alongside her in the photo above. Why? Odds are, this is another part of her long-game operation to discredit Howard Hamlin and paint him as a drug abuser who should not have a sterling reputation in any sense. This is not something that she will be able to do quickly, but she’s already well-aware of that. It’s one of the reasons why she and Jimmy took their time with the country-club operation and more than likely, they’ll continue to exercise some patience here.

We don’t think the show is out to rush whatever endgame awaits Howard; yet, we think a few more answers could be coming before at least the first half of the season comes to a close.

