Station 19 season 5 episode 17 spoilers: The path to the finale

There are a couple of things you should know about Station 19 season 5 episode 17 leading up to it airing, but where should be begin? We suppose by nothing that this is the penultimate episode of the season. Whatever is happening here will lead into the May 19 finale, which is almost certain to be shocking and dramatic. Aren’t most finales that way in the world of this show?

The next thing that’s worth noting is the title of “The Road You Didn’t Take.” That seems to suggest that we’re going to be seeing a story about choices and regrets. We hope that it’s a powerful one, and that we get a little bit of hope wedged in there. Remember earlier on when it looked like this was going to be a fun season? Well, times have certainly changed.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Station 19 season 5 episode 17 synopsis below:

“The Road You Didn’t Take” – Vic and Theo respond to a domestic disturbance between the parents of a trans teenager; Jack learns shocking new details about his childhood, and Ben and Travis help a clinic patient that’s long overdue for medical treatment on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What’s extremely curious about this synopsis is, ironically, what’s not mentioned in here at all. There isn’t anything in here at all about what’s going on when it comes to Andy, and that’s probably because ABC is looking to keep her story under wraps. There are some huge developments coming with her case on the May 5 episode, and that will set the tone for the rest of the season moving forward.

