Good Trouble season 4 episode 9 spoilers: The last before hiatus

Next week on Good Trouble season 4 episode 9, you are going to see the last episode for at least a little while. An epic hiatus is coming, but what’s going to happen leading up to that point? Let’s just say there are a few different things the writers may be preparing us for.

What’s the focal point of this story going to be? Based on the early details we’re getting, it feels like big decisions are at the core of it. Mariana has to figure out what she wants to do when it comes to Evan. Meanwhile, Alice is trying to work her way back on stage, and we’re going to be diving a little bit more into Joaquin’s story and what’s happening in regards to his sister. For more on all of this, go ahead and check out the Good Trouble season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

The FCGs give Mariana the ok to date Evan, but she is conflicted. Alice tries to gain the courage to go back on stage. Joaquin gets a tip on his sister’s whereabouts. Isabella’s parents propose a new idea for the baby.

Because we know there is a second half of the season airing a little later in the year, that does give the writers more flexibility to end on a big note here — it’s certainly something that we’ve seen them do in the past, and we absolutely believe they’ll be looking to do that here, as well. After all, it’s a way to keep the conversation going for a while! This show needs a little something like that, especially when you consider the fact that for now, it does not have a renewal for a season 5.

